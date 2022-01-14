Elderly businessman commits suicide

An elderly businessman allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his bungalow in Lala Zar, Kehkashan Society, on Thursday.

Docks police said the body of 69-year-old Ameeruddin Tapal, a member of the Bohra community, was taken from his residence on MT Khan Raod to a private hospital in Clifton. The police said the man put a pistol in his mouth and killed himself. They said the businessman had been ill and depressed. He was said to have been living with his daughter, while the rest of the family members are settled abroad.

The body was later taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. Separately, a 55-year-old man, Adam Khan, son of Sarwar Khan, shot himself dead at his house in Labour Colony in Ibrahim Hyderi. His body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy. Police said the man had been facing financial issues.