Pechuho to announce clinical trial success of Chinese medicine for Covid-19 patients

The public announcement of the first-ever successful clinical trial of Chinese medicine ‘Jinhua Qinggan Granules’, also known ‘JHQG’ and manufactured by Juxiechang Pharmaceutical Company, will be made on Monday at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi.

JHQG was the first line of traditional Chinese medicine used for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in China. Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, director of the ICCBS and COMSTECH coordinator-general, made this announcement on Thursday, while presiding over a meeting of experts of clinical sciences held at Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, University of Karachi.

He said Sindh Minister for Health & Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho would make the announcement at a ceremony pertaining to the successful clinical trial of Jinhua Qinggan Granules, completed by the Centre for Bioequivalence Studies and Clinical Research (CBSCR), Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research, in collaboration with The Indus Hospital, Karachi.

The phytochemistry of the TCM was carried out at the Husein Ebrahim Jamal Research Institute of Chemistry, he said, adding that the public announcement ceremony would be jointly held at the ICCBS on Monday by the Sindh Health & Population Welfare Department, COMSTECH, ICCBS and many Chinese institutions.