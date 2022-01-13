Qazi Medical Complex’s four BoG members resign

NOWSHERA: Four members of the Board of Governors (BoG) of The Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, Nowshera, on Wednesday resigned in protest while young doctors staged a protest and announced to observe a strike against the alleged dictatorial attitude of the board’s Chairman Dr Nurul Iman.

Four members of BoG — Malik Aftab Khan, Anjum Khan Khattak, Dr Tahir Khan and Dr Irshad Khan — sent their resignation letters to the provincial Health Department Secretary Tahir Khan Orakzai. They alleged that BoG Chairman Dr Nurul Iman was involved in activities to fail the government health policies at the behest of opposition.

They alleged that the chairman had planned to sack around 350 employees of the hospital while 72 were already terminated due to reasons best known to him.

On the other hand, the complainants said that advertisements were being floated and blue-eyed persons were recruited at hefty salaries. “There are no syringes, cannulas and solutions at the Accidents and Emergency Department of the hospital,” one of the members said, alleging that Dr Nurul Iman had ruined the complex hospital and used it for his vested interest.

The BoG members that on the one hand, Dr Nurul Iman was working as a dean of a private hospital in Peshawar while he was enjoying perks of the complex hospital in Nowshera, on the other.

It may be mentioned that BoGs has become redundant after four members resigned over the alleged improper attitude of the chairman.

Meanwhile, young doctors staged a protest against the BoG chairman and demanded the government remove him immediately.

The complex’s Young Doctors Association President Dr Izhar Khan led the protest rally.

The protesting doctors alleged that the chairman was involved in financial anomalies, adding that Dr Nurul Iman wanted them to act as rubber stamps and to cash in on their services at the hospital.

They said that they would not compromise on the rights of the people of Nowshera and would fight to any extent to protect their interests.

The doctors said that they had banned the entry of Dr Nurul Iman into the complex and asked the administration to implement their demand or else the staff would be held responsible for any untoward incident.