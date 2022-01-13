Funds embezzlement case: Court declares Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter son-in-law absconders

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday declared PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter and son-in-law as absconders in connection with funds embezzlement case.
The court also issued permanent arrest warrants of Rabia Imran and Ali Imran while directing to confiscate their properties.
The case was related to the embezzlement of funds belonging to Punjab Power Development Company ERRA and other government departments. About a month ago the court had ordered the court staff to issue advertisements seeking the presence of Rabia Imran before the court in the Punjab Power Development Company funds scam.
The court had directed the concerned staff to place the advertisement on the residence of the accused and submit a report and if she did not appear before the court proceedings of declaring her a proclaimed offender be initiated.
