Shehbaz, Fazl discuss options for ouster of PTI govt

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday discussed constitutional and lawful options for ouster of the PTI-led government.

During the meeting held at the residence of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the two opposition leaders also decided to go ahead with the plan of March 23 long march and to strongly oppose passage of the mini-budget in the National Assembly

Shehbaz Sharif, later told newsmen that the time has arrived that every constitutional, lawful and political option is used against the government. “We also discussed the option of no-confidence move to oust the government and it will be an agenda item at the PDM heads meeting to be held tentatively on January 25 where the final decision will be taken after consultations,” Shehbaz while responding to a question said.

Sharif said that Pakistan was passing through the most difficult times of its 74 years history in all its spheres whether it is foreign policy, economic affairs or governance.“ The country never experienced such an incompetent, inefficient and corrupt government which has placed 220 million people in miserable condition,” he said.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman told a questioner that it was a reality that none of the institutions interfered during the first phase of local government elections and its counting of votes, due to which everyone saw the outcome. He expressed the hope if the institutions which remained the focus of all political discussions after the 2018 general elections would also remain neutral in the second phase of local government polls and the next general elections, everybody would see the result.

"In order for the institutions to be respected it is very important that they remain within their constitutional domain," he emphasized. “The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should take responsibility of free and independent polls in the second phase,” he said. Fazlur Rehman rejected the ECP decision of calling Pakistan Army for the second phase of local government elections in KP province. He also asked the ECP not to follow anybody's dictation and refrain from turning the second phase of KP local government elections controversial," adding there was no lawlessness in the province. He regretted that officials of administration and police were being transferred in the KP districts where the local government elections are due to be held to achieve desired results.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman said March 23 ‘ Mehngai Long March’ has become inevitable after the government decision to put aside interests of 220 million people and go for legislation under pressure from the international financial institutions. He said there was no doubt that the mini-budget will bring about new storm of price hike. He said the people would participate in long march in great numbers and head to Islamabad to demand their due rights and the PDM leadership would become their voice. “

It will be giant revolutionary steps to be taken at the national level,” he said. He announced that after expression of solidarity with Kashmiri people on February 5, the people would move from Hasla to Dera Ismail Khan in a rally via motorway to inaugurate western route of CPEC,” the PDM chief said. The big public rally would inaugurate the western route of CPEC in Dera Ismail Khan on February 5. “