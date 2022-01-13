Bumrah bowls India to lead before openers fall

CAPE TOWN: Jasprit Bumrah bowled India to a slender first innings lead before South Africa hit back at the start of the second innings on the second day of the series-deciding third Test at Newlands on Wednesday.
India were 57 for two at the close, an overall lead of 70, with Cheteshwar Pujara on nine and captain Virat Kohli on 14.
Bumrah took five for 42, his seventh five-wicket haul in Tests, as South Africa were bowled out for 210.
It gave India a first innings lead of 13 but Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen dismissed both Indian openers to keep the match — and the series which is tied at 1-1 — evenly poised.
Keegan Petersen top-scored with 72 for South Africa but the fragility of the home team’s batting was exposed, with no other batsman scoring more than Temba Bavuma’s 28.
Even so, South Africa seemed well-placed until Mohammed Shami made a double strike shortly before tea.
With batting conditions seemingly easier in bright sunshine than on the overcast first day, South Africa reached 159 for four, with Petersen and Bavuma both batting relatively comfortably.
But the consistently accurate Shami produced a ball which climbed on Bavuma, forcing an edge which was taken by Kohli at second slip.
Two balls later Kyle Verreynne prodded at a good-length delivery from Shami and was caught behind, leaving South Africa with no more recognised batsmen.
Bumrah followed by bowling Jansen with the last ball before tea and then had Petersen caught at first slip in the second over after the interval.
Petersen had to face the third ball of the morning after Aiden Markram padded up and was bowled by an in-swinger from Bumrah without a run added to the overnight 17 for one.
When nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj was bowled by Umesh Yadav for 25, South Africa were precariously placed at 45 for three.
The slightly-built Petersen batted with skill and application in partnerships of 67 with Rassie van der Dussen (21) and 47 with Bavuma before Shami struck.
Score Board
India won the Toss
India 1st Innings 223 all out
South Africa 1st Innings
Elgar(c) c Pujara b Bumrah 3
Markram b Bumrah 8
Maharaj b Yadav 25
Petersen c Pujara b Bumrah 72
Rassie c Kohli b Yadav 21
Bavuma c Kohli b Shami 28
Verreynne† c †Pant b Shami 0
Jansen b Bumrah 7
Rabada c Bumrah b Thakur 15
Olivier not out 10
Ngidi c Ashwin b Bumrah 3
Extras: (b 4, lb 4, nb 4, w 1, pen 5) 18
Total: (76.3 Ov, RR: 2.74) 210
Fall: 1-10, 4.4 ov 2-17, 8.2 ov 3-45, 20.2 ov 4-112, 39.2 ov 5-159, 55.2 ov 6-159, 55.4 ov 7-176, 62.2 ov 8-179, 64.4 ov 9-200, 71.3 ov 10-210, 76.3 ov
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 23.3-8-42-5 Umesh Yadav 16-3-64-2 Shami 16-4-39-2 Shardul Thakur 12-2-37-1 Ravichandran Ashwin 9-3-15-0
India 2nd Innings
Rahul c Markram b Jansen 10
Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7
Pujara not out 9
Kohli(c) not out 14
Extras: (b 8, lb 4, nb 5) 17
Total: (17 Ov, RR: 3.35) 57/2
Yet to bat: Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant †, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav
Fall: 1-20, 4.5 ov 2-24, 5.5 ov
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 6-1-25-1 Duanne Olivier 2-0-13-0 Marco Jansen 5-3-7-1 Lungi Ngidi 3-3-0-0 Keshav Maharaj 1-1-0-0
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus
