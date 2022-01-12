Stipendium Hungaricum scholarships announced

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Programme (2022-23) for students across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme, launched by the Hungarian Government, is for bachelor's, master's and PhD course.

The HEC said it was the only nominating agency in subject scholarship programme.

The last date for submitting the online applications is at 2 p.m (PST) January 17, 2022.

It asked people to read all instructions carefully and submit complete online applications on its and Hungary portals separately without waiting for the deadline.

According to it, hard copies of the educational certificates are not required by HEC at this stage of the application process. Applicants must be citizens of Pakistan/AJK, aged between 18 and 22 years for undergraduate programmes and not more than 35 years for master's degree programmes.

In the case of PhD programmes, the age limit should not exceed 40 years until the deadline.

The applicants must have completed HSSC/intermediate or equivalent for application in bachelor's (undergraduate programme) and One-Tier Master's degree i.e. DVM, DPharm etc and that they must have completed 16 years Bachelors/or equivalent degree for application in master's (postgraduate programme).

They must have completed 18 years degree/or equivalent for application in PhD programme and fill all fields of the application forms. The IELTS/TOEFL scores are required, where applicable by Hungarian side.

All applicants must submit medical certificate of satisfactory health condition (issued not earlier than 15 November 2021, a written certificate from a physician to prove that the applicant does not have the following illnesses: AIDS, Hepatitis A, B, C or any other epidemic conditions)

In case of final selection, applicants will have to submit a bond on legal paper to HEC that he/she will not change discipline after final award of scholarship, and immediately after completion of his/her degree, he/she will return back to Pakistan to serve the country for a period as prescribed by the HEC. In case of failure to do so, HEC reserves the right to recover from candidate or his/her guarantor, a penalty amount as prescribed/decided by the HEC.

Applicants must fulfil all other requirements set by host Hungarian university/Tempus Public Foundation/Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. In case of final selection, candidate has to submit a bond agreement.