FDE employees defer boycott of classes

Islamabad : The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) on Tuesday announced to defer boycott of classes after Government's assurance to meet their demand in the shortest possible time.
A delegation of the Ministry of Education headed by the Additional Secretary Mohayuddin Wani on Tuesday held detailed talks with the FGEJAC, the representative body of the protesting employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) employees.
The FDE Director General, Director Schools and other officers were also present on the occasion. It was decided that the Ministry of Education would send a summary to the government for amending clause 166 of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance, 2021 as being demanded by the FDE employees in the shortest possible time for approval by the competent authority.
The FGEJAC representatives during the meeting maintained that the FDE employees would not only resume boycott of academic activities but also lock educational institutions if at any stage, the Government deviates from the agreement reached the on Tuesday.
The FDE employees have been under protest against controversial clauses 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance which places them under the Islamabad Mayor.
