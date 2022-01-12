‘PTI govt committed to further improving facilities in Lahore’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the feasibility of the tram project from Thokar Niaz Baig to Jallo along the Lahore Canal.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice-Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and LDA director general attended the meeting. Talking on this occasion, the chief minister disclosed that launching Pakistan’s first electric tram in Lahore was being deliberated upon by the government. The chief minister issued instructions that the feasibility should be given final shape without delay for proceeding further and asked the quarters concerned to accelerate the pace of work on ongoing schemes in Lahore as the development projects would provide substantial relief to the Lahorites.

The chief minister said that the development in Lahore was important and the PTI-led government was committed to further improving the standard of facilities. The spate of development work would improve the quality of life, he said and added that a 1,000-bed general hospital would be built on Ferozepur Road near IT tower over 124-Kanal area. The past government launched Rs67 billion schemes in its third year in power in City sans Orange Line Metro Train Project, he added and pointed out that the incumbent government had launched Rs86 billion projects in its third year. Regrettably, the projects were started without proper planning and the people are facing the consequences as the exhibitory projects have tremendously burdened the provincial kitty. However, the PTI government has designed projects to improve the city’s infrastructure with prudent planning, the chief minister added.