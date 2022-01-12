Sattar expresses solidarity with JI on Karachi sit-in

LAHORE: Former convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Farooq Sattar expressed his solidarity with Jamaat Islami’s on-going sit-in against the recently passed local government act.

Visiting at Mansoora, Jamaat-e- Islami’s head office Tuesday, Farooq Sattar extended support to JI’s policies aimed at providing all basic facilities to Karachiites. Sattar added that no single party or individual could take the country out of the looming crises. “Political parties should show unity and consensus on vital issues such as the situation in Karachi and the recovery of the economy,” maintained former convener MQM.

He also suggested for holding an all-party conference to devise a national agenda. On the occasion, Emir Jamat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq said that PTI government had completely lost its writ; therefore the PM Khan should resign to clear way for competent representatives of the public to run the affairs of the country.

He criticized PM Khan for sketching a rosy picture of the state of affairs despite the fact the country has been going through economic disaster. Citing national security adviser’s statement that the government was subservient to the United States, emir JI asserted that the people of the only nuclear armed Muslim country want their rulers to maintain dignity on international level.

Siraj flaked at ruling and the mainstream opposition parties for following the same agenda and alleged that the incumbent government planned a massive rigging in the upcoming elections. “The corrupt election process has damaged the nation's confidence over the democratic system and it is the right time for political parties to hold dialogue in a bid to make the electoral process transparent.

Sirajul Haq thanked Farooq Sattar for supporting the Karachi sit-in, adding, “Karachi has become a hotbed of problems.” He said the people of the port city were struggling against huge inflation, unemployment and an absence of basic amenities.