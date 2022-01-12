 
Wednesday January 12, 2022
Student commits suicide after father’s refusal to get new phone

January 12, 2022

LAHORE:A First Year student committed suicide by putting a noose around his neck when he could not find a new mobile phone in the Sabzazar area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Ahmed demanded his parents get him a new mobile phone but his father refused due to lack of resources. On which he became angry and committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

