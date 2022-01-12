Solution to problems lies in strength of parliament: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said solution to people’s problems lies in the strength of the parliament.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Balochistan Assembly. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Balochistan Akhtar Hussain Lango along with a delegation called on Ch Pervaiz Elahi in the assembly chamber. The delegation included members of Public Accounts Committee Balochistan Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Minister for Planning and Development Zamrak Khan, Minister for Food and members of Balochistan Assembly Nawaz Kakar, Nasrullah Khan, Naseer Ahmad Shahwani and others.

Political situation, issues of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony and strengthening of ties between the provinces were discussed during the meeting. It was agreed between Punjab and Balochistan for maximum contacts and exchange of delegations. Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi said solution to people’s problems lies in the strength of the parliament. Journey of development of people should continue. Provision of basic rights to people is our first priority, he said. He said all the provinces would have to take special measures to get the country out of the problems it was facing. Akhtar Hussain paid homage to the speaker on historic legislation and congratulated him on new building of the assembly and the functioning of the House. The delegation visited the new building and house. Chairman Public Accounts Committee of Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti was also present in the meeting.

Uplift scheme: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved a development scheme of irrigation sector at an estimated cost of Rs272.948 million.

The approved scheme was construction of J-Head Spur along left bank u/s existing stone stud RD: 13+000 (Khanwah Flood Bund) of River Indus, District Muzaffargarh.