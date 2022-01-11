Asad cautions people as Covid-19 positivity rate rises

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Monday has urged the nation to remain cautious in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the face of a rising positivity rate.

"People should follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) for saving themselves from COVID-19 which is currently spreading fast in the country," he said while addressing the prize distribution ceremony organised by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to honour teams that worked to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

During the ceremony, Umar said the people who are not vaccinated so far must get jabbed as soon as possible. The NCOC chief said: "People who were fully vaccinated six months ago and are over 30 years of age should get a booster dose."

The minister lauded the efforts of all ground workers, vaccination teams, NCOC, health workers and federal as well as provincial agencies for coordinated efforts that helped to make the campaign successful.