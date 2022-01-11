Minor boy dies in hut fire

A two-year-old boy burned to death in a fire in a makeshift hut in Malir’s Omar Hassan Goth on Monday. Responding to reports, police, a fire tender and rescuers reached the area and put out the blaze. However, the firefighters found the body of a minor boy in the hut. The body was taken to the Civil Hospital.

Police said no one else was in the hut when the fire broke out, and some neighbours called them up for help. The parents of the victim later returned to the hut and heard the tragic news of their child. Police said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.