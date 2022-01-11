Dubai Expo: Exhibition of projects in tourism sector begins today

PESHAWAR: The exhibition of projects for investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tourism sector begins at the Dubai Expo today.

Titled Tourism Week, the organisers will showcase a number of projects to the investors in the investment conferences to attract them for investment in the tourism sector, said a communique received here.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will attend the mega-conference on investment opportunities to be held on January 16.

The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa is displaying tourist spots, cultural heritage sites, indigenous Kalash culture, historic Gandhara Civilization, sites for adventure tourism in northern and southern parts and a lot more to the tourists and investors to visit these marvellous places and invest in the sector.

The province is participating in the Dubai Expo as part of the visions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to lure more tourists and investors to the province.On Monday, the conference on investment projects in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa energy and power sector was held at Pakistan Pavilion, Dubai Expo.

The participants were briefed on the energy sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and available investment opportunities as per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Vision-2030.The moot was part of the series of conferences being organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government at Dubai Expo 2020 to showcase the investment potential in the land of growing opportunities.

KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Chief Executive Hassan Daud Butt presented an overview of the sector and apprised the participants about the potential in renewable energy, hydel power generation, oil and gas reserves.

He thanked the participants and appreciated the overwhelming response accorded by the Dubai-based Pakistani Business community and international business community.Energy Sector was led by Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussein Shah.

He said that: “Government of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa is following ambitious agenda of developing its energy sector through investment from public, private and public-private partnership in clean and renewable resources of hydropower, solar and wind.The secretary said the initiative was aimed at bringing sustainable prosperity for the people of KP through exploiting indigenous resources.

Later, CEO Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization, Muhammad Naeem Khan and Director Business Development, PEDO Faraz briefed the participants on the KP’s potential in transmission line construction, hydropower generation, solarization and hydrogen plant.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited CEO Nasir Khan briefed the participants about the KP as well as Pakistan’s potential in the sector, particularly in upstream oil and gas sector and also in the production and exploration of oil and gas in KP.A Letter of Intent (LoI) was also signed with a UAE-based investor Natalie Tereshchenko (GCC Royals LLC) after an immense interest was shown in investing in the energy sector.