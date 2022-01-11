JUI-S convenes APC on Afghanistan

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) has convened an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss the problems being faced by the Afghan Taliban government and people in Afghanistan.

JUIS chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani said that the APC had been convened in Islamabad for Janauary17 to take up issues and difficulties of the Taliban government and people of Afghanistan and present suggestions to the Pakistan’s government for a viable solution.

He said that formal invitations had been sent to the leaders of political as well as religious parties for participation in the APC. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Zia head Ijazul Haq, who is the son of late military ruler General Ziaul Haq, held a meeting with the JUIS chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani and Syed Muhammad Yousaf Shah. They exchanged views and ideas to make the APC a success.