Despite ban on CNG: Domestic consumers face gas shortage in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Despite the ban on the supply of gas to CNG stations, the domestic consumers are still facing gas shortage, which has made it difficult for the housewives to cook food. The gas supply to domestic consumers had slightly improved on Friday after the district administration banned gas supply to the CNG stations.

The provincial government apparently seems to have failed to reign in the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) as Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had twice taken notice of the hardships of residents of Peshawar and called General Manager Taj Ali to his office directing him to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers.

However, this didn’t help as the people in Peshawar continued to face gas shortages. Majority of the people in Peshawar have started using gas cylinders for cooking. In some places, people are using firewood as the natural gas is in short supply.

In Peshawar cantonment, the residents have been complaining about gas shortage but the SNGPL authorities don’t bother to take corrective steps to mitigate the sufferings of the people. The residents of Askari-II in Peshawar cantonment complained that they were unable to receive gas.