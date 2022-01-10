Iran allegedly smuggling weapons to Yemen

Washington: The United Nations found thousands of weapons recently seized in the Arabian Sea likely came from a single port in Iran, evidence Tehran is exporting arms to Yemen and elsewhere, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014, pitting Huthi rebels against the internationally recognized government. The UN imposed an arms embargo on the Huthis in 2015. The United States as well as ally Saudi Arabia -- which leads the military coalition backing the Yemeni government -- have long accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
