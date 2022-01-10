 
Monday January 10, 2022
Iran justice workers hold rare protests for wage hike

By AFP
January 10, 2022
Tehran: Civil servants in one of Iran’s most powerful sectors, the judiciary, held rare demonstrations on Sunday against the government’s refusal to increase their pay. Ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who assumed his post in August, had proposed a salary hike in the last weeks of his previous job as judicial chief. But the new government which he leads changed its mind.

