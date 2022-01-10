‘PSP’s march to lay foundation of revolution’

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that by organising a large march towards the Sindh Chief Minister House against the controversial local government bill and the government’s excesses to the people of the province, his party was going to lay the foundation of a silent revolution in the country that would define the future course of politics in Pakistan.

“We will never let our children be enslaved by Bilawal Zardari,” said Kamal as he addressed a meeting of the PSP’s central executive committee, national council members, and district in-charges at the Pakistan House in connection with the January 30 protest march. He asked the party workers to go door to door and convince people to stand up for their rights and ensure their participation in the January 30 mega march toward the Sindh CM house.