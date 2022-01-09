Alleged land grabber held

MANSEHRA: The police arrested a land grabber who had allegedly illegally occupied a piece of land in the Lohar Band area here on Saturday.
“Our crackdown against the land mafia is underway across the district and another member of the mafia was also arrested,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.
He said that Abdul Hameed had forcibly occupied the land of one Mohammad Asif and threatened him of dire consequences.
“We not only arrested the accused and retrieved the land and gave its possession to its legal owner,” Khan added.
