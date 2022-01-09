Maham pulls out of camp

LAHORE: Maham Tariq, one of the national women camp trainees, has pulled out in protest against what she called “injustice” being done to junior players.

The training camp for ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled for March and April this year, began at Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre (HPC) in Karachi on Saturday.

Maham wrote a letter to Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and women cricket head Tania Mallick, complaining about the “injustice” done to her. She also said the senior players’ behaviour with juniors was unacceptable. “Fed up of sitting on the bench,” Maham complained.