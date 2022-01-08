Tareen says has long time friendship with PMLN

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Friday that he had long time friendship with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders.

"An airplane can go in every direction," he said while standing beside PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq in a video that was the talk of the town on Friday. Tareen was attending a dinner reception hosted by PMLN leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on the occasion of his daughter's wedding.

When asked by a reporter to comment on his presence at the event, given the rivalry between the PTI and thePMLN, Tareen said he had a "very old friendship" with Saad Rafique, which "will always remain". The reporter then asked whether "the plane" — a euphemism for Tareen himself — will ever switch its trajectory to "this direction" — a reference to the PMLN, given the gathering he was in. This prompted laughter from Tareen. Ayaz Sadiq interjected to tell the reporter, "Why do you think he is smiling?" When Tareen finally responded, he was still all smiles, and said, "The thing is, I am here to attend a wedding, to share joy of this occasion. We will see what happens next, InshaAllah. What will happen, will happen." The reporter persisted, asking again, "But can the plane ever switch directions?" At this, Tareen, while walking ahead in a bid to get away, chuckled and said, "A plane can go in every direction." Ayaz Sadiq, standing right beside Tareen, said to the reporter once more, "He [Tareen] is smiling." The reporter then turned his attention to Ayaz Sadiq, asking, "Ayaz bhai, do you wish for him to continue smiling like this? What do you wish for?"