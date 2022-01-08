PSA allots another bronze category event to Pakistan

KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted another bronze category event to Pakistan.

The Karachi Open is scheduled to be held at D A Creek Club from March 15-19 in which world’s top players will participate.

PSA’s security consultants Sportsrisk will be present at this tournament to monitor the security arrangements.

The draw is of 24 places, including eight seeds and two wildcard entrants.

The same month, Punjab Squash Association is hosting the Pakistan Open in Lahore from March 22-26.

The prestigious Pakistan Open was organised in 2017 in Islamabad after a gap of almost 10 years.

In 2018, Jahangir Khan adopted this project and took it to Karachi. It was won by former world champion Karim from Egypt.