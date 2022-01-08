Dubai Expo: Investors keen to invest in KP mineral sector

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday presented investment opportunities in the mines and minerals sector during a conference at Dubai Expo 2020.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Chief Executive (CEO) Hassan Daud Butt briefed the investors about the vast reserves of different kinds of mines and minerals in KP and the value addition it was providing towards GDP of Pakistan and the available investment options to reach the maximum potential in the sector, said a communique received here.

Muhammad Arif, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Mines and Minerals Department, Adeem Khan, Commercial Counsellor at Consulate General of Pakistan in UAE, Muhammad Humayun Khan, provincial secretary Mines and Minerals Department, Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), international investors, Pakistani business community and others were present, said a handout here. The minister briefed the participants regarding the myriads of resources the KP offers, particularly in marble, limestone, emeralds, coal and others.

He also asked the investors to invest in the mines and minerals sector and assured full support from the provincial government. A detailed presentation on investment potential in the sector was given to the investors by director exploration, which generated a lot of interest.