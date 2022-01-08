Silkbank partners with Silverlake Axis to grow credit card footprint

KARACHI: Silkbank Limited, one of the leading Credit Card issuers in Pakistan, in continuation of its efforts to stay ahead of the market by offering innovative solutions and best-in-class services, has expanded its partnership with Silverlake Axis Ltd., the ASEAN market leader in core banking systems.

Through the latest agreement, Silkbank will upgrade its card management suite to use Silverlake Axis’s latest platform, Silverlake Symmetri OmniCard V6.

With this latest OmniCard V6 upgrade at Silkbank, the card management system will be further enhanced enabling bank to stay abreast with latest technological innovations. The bank will be better positioned to integrate and collaborate with third parties to provide enhanced value to its ever-expanding customer base

Nabeel Malik, Executive Director - Strategy Implementation and Ops/Admin/ IT/CSQ at Silkbank, commented: “Silkbank always aims to stay ahead of the market by introducing unique products supported by latest technological tools. Silverlake has been a trusted partner to Silkbank for 9 years.”

Gyorgy Ladics, CEO Silverlake Symmetri, was also present at the occasion. He said, “We are immensely proud of the deep and long-standing partnership we have forged with Silkbank. Moreover, Pakistan continues to establish itself as a fast-growing market with huge potential for building its credit card market.”