Iran says begins paying families over downed Ukraine jet

TEHRAN: Iran has begun paying compensation to families of those killed when it shot down a Ukrainian airliner two years ago, authorities said on Friday.
"The transport ministry has made transfers to a certain number of (victims’) families," the foreign ministry said in a statement marking the anniversary of the tragedy. Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot down shortly after take-off from Tehran on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people aboard, most of them Iranians and Canadians, including many dual nationals.
Three days later, the Iranian armed forces admitted to downing the Kyiv-bound plane "by mistake." Arash Khodaei, a vice president of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation, said that "the sum of $150,000 has been transferred" to some families, while "the process has begun" for others.
FRANKFURT: A Berlin court on Friday found a former teacher guilty for murdering a man as part of a cannibal fantasy...
MANILA: Nine people have died and hundreds have fallen ill with diarrhoea in areas of the Philippines wrecked by a...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli security sources claimed on Friday that drones captured after being flown across the...
WARSAW: Poland’s powerful ruling party leader admitted that the country bought Israeli spyware but dismissed claims...
DUBAI: Employees and schoolchildren juggled work and studies with weekly prayers on the first ever working on Friday...
TOKYO: Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops as the allies held top-level talks on Friday over...
Comments