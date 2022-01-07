LG polls in Punjab: Purchase of 205,000 EVMs in 120 days impossible, says ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said it is prepared to use electronic voting machines in the local government elections in Punjab but maintained that the purchase of 205,000 EVMs within 120 days is not possible.

The commission held a meeting here under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which the local government elections in Punjab and constituencies were discussed. The ECP on the use of EVMs told the Punjab government that the commission has no objection to any technology including EVMs during the local body elections in Punjab if the federal government or the provincial government manufactures the required number of EVMs. The provincial government was informed that 205,000 machines would be required during the local body elections in the province.

The meeting made it clear that the procurement will be done in accordance with the rules and regulations and PPRA rules. It was suggested by the commission that the pilot testing of these machines can be done in some Village and Neighbourhood Councils.

The ECP clarified that according to the law, elections must be held within 120 days after the dissolution of local governments, therefore, the purchase of machines within 120 days is not possible. The ECP secretary highlighted salient points of the agenda. In his introductory remarks, the chief election commissioner emphasized the importance of local government elections. The chief secretary Punjab assured the chief election commissioner of all possible cooperation.

The secretary Local Government Punjab highlighted the important aspects of the Punjab Local Government Ordinance 2021 and briefed on the procedure of local government elections. The ECP special secretary proposed a few amendments to the Local Government Ordinance 2021 that the provincial government agreed to, in addition to the notification of hilly areas in particular, prompt provision of rules under the Local Government Ordinance and pre-scheduling.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary Punjab through video link while the secretary Local Government Punjab, the election commissioner Punjab and other officials participated.