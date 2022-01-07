Open house held at CUI

Islamabad : Career Development Centre, COMSATS University, Islamabad, Wah Campus successfully organized "Open House and Job Fair – Fall 2021” to showcase final year projects (FYPs) and skills of the graduating students of the Departments of Computer Science and Management Sciences, on December 29, 2021.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Director, CUI Wah Campus graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the effectiveness of open house and job fair. He appreciated the efforts of all organizers for holding and arranging the event in befitting manner.

He on behalf of CIS offered 15 management trainee positions for graduating students and announced cash prizes for the winners of final year projects. Keeping in view the potential, he generously offered to set up Technology Park at CUI Wah being his involvement in CUI since 2001.

Director campus in his closing remarks shared his appreciation for all the great efforts of CDC, IT, CS, and MS, Works and all departments for their excellent teamwork.