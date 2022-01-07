Drive-through vaccination centre at F-9 Park closed

Islamabad : The first drive-through vaccination centre at F-9 Fatima Jinnah Park has now been closed due to administrative reasons.

The official order No. F.11(14)2020/Tech-II/DHO(2930) stated “The competent authority i.e Secretary M/O NHSR&C, Islamabad has been pleased to decide the winding-up of the Mass Vaccination Centre for COVID-19 established at F-9 Park, Islamabad with immediate effect.”

The centre has been established at F-9 Park in May last year to vaccinate around 7,000 citizens against Covid-19 daily. A total of 75 counters were established with 100 trained vaccinators who were providing standard services to the people. The visitors were free to choose which vaccine they wanted to be administered and this facility was available only at this inoculation centre in the country. They used to take around fifteen minutes to complete the inoculation process.

An official said the number of visitors has reduced due to which it was not advisable to engage more than hundred doctors and paramedical staff members at this centre. He said the people can visit Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Polyclinic, CDA Hospital (G-6) and other hospitals for vaccination, adding “The vaccination centres are also working at hospitals in many other areas including Chak Shahzad, Bhara Kahu, Sihala and Shah Allah Ditta.

According to the information shared by the office of the District Health Officer Islamabad, as per guidelines of the government, Pfizer vaccine would now be available (first and second dose/ booster) at all coronavirus vaccination centres in the federal capital. “It is for the information of the masses in Islamabad that Mass Vaccination Centre F-9 has been closed for any sort of vaccinations,” it said.