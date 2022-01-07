Mardan police solves blind murder case

MARDAN: Fiancé of a man and her paramour turned out to be killers as the district police completed probe into the case on Thursday.
After an FIR was lodged on the report of one Muhammad Jamil in the murder case of his brother Amjad, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah formed an investigation team comprising DSP Ejaz Khan, SHO Bashir Khan and other cops in Jabbar area of Mardan district.
During the probe, the cops questioned Haseena, fiancé of the slain Amjad, and later also traced her paramour Kamran, a resident of Sawaldher area in the district.
The arrestees confessed during interrogations that they had killed Amjad because they wanted to marry each other by getting rid of the slain.
10 wanted criminals arrested: Meanwhile, 10 proclaimed offenders and 28 other suspects were arrested during Thursday’s search and strike operations in the district.
Besides the arrests, the cops also recovered 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one gun, 3.79kg charas, 70 grams crystal meth (ice) and 154 bullets during raids in Saddar, Garhikapura, Shahbazgarhi, Baizai and Takhtbhai areas.
