Speculation and reality

Occasional briefings by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) serve as an update on how our security forces look at the situation in the country and beyond borders. The latest press conference by ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on January 5 touched upon multiple areas of national and public interest – including the fencing of the Pak-Afghan border which has been in the news for quite some time now. There have been video clips circulating in which some militants from the Afghan Taliban dismantle the fence and claim to continue their campaign against the border fence. The ISPR has made it clear that the fencing will continue as planned. And the issue of talks with the TTP has also been clarified, with ISPR saying talks are on hold and operations are going on. As perpetrators of some of the most heinous crimes against the citizens of Pakistan, it was unlikely that talks with the TTP would produce any positive change in the militant group.

The DG ISPR also made it quite clear in his briefing that the ongoing conjecture in the media about a deal between the PML-N and the establishment had no basis at all. These words will probably put some sort of an end to the unrelenting speculation doing the rounds. The DG ISPR also clarified that the establishment needs to be kept out of this ongoing conjecture about deals, pacts and secret agreements signed between people who are not named and not specified. So now that the ISPR has come out clearly and without mincing any words, there is little reason to continue with the rumours and speculations about a ‘deal’ between Nawaz Sharif and the powers that be – given that the speculations have not come with much evidence to hang one’s hat on.

Of course, there is always a reason for such musings. In our case, our history is replete with talks of deals and similar agreements cut behind the scenes. And let’s not forget that in a year when there is a scheduled change in the position of the COAS – or an extension – there’s likely to be more speculation than usual, about political ongoings and agreements and deals between various players. But for now, all this has been denied by the military spokesman. Given that no evidence has been presented from any side, or for that matter from any member of the media, of any real deal perhaps it is time to retire the rumours for now.