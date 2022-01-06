Woman, minor die in Upper Dir road accident

DIR: Two persons, including a minor, were killed and six others injured when an ambulance fell into the Panjkora River in Sharingal on Wednesday morning, rescue and police officials said.

The ambulance, carrying the body of a woman, was on its way to Kalkot area of Upper Dir from Peshawar, they said, adding, the driver lost control over the steering due to icy and snowy road and the vehicle plunged into the river near Shaheed area of Sheringal.

The rescue 1122 personnel and local civil defence volunteers rescued six occupants of the vehicle identified as Dilawar, Naeemuur Rehman, Shafiqur Rehman, Hazrat Faqir, wife of Dilawar, all residents of Kalkot and driver Muhammad Shuiab, a resident of Tarnao Charsada.

The emergency team of the Rescue 1122, volunteers of the civil defence also retrieved the bodies of two women identified as wife of Hazrat Faqir and wife of Attaur Rehman while a girl, stated to be the daughter of Dilawar, was still missing. The injured were shifted to the hospital in Patrak where their condition is stated to be out of danger.