Seven POs, others arrested with contrabands in Mardan

MARDAN: Seven proclaimed offenders, their three accomplices and 24 other suspects were arrested in search and strike operations in the district here on Monday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said following the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted operations in Par Hoti, Kharaki, Rustam, and Lundkhwar areas of the district.

Besides the arrest of nine wanted men and their three accomplices, the cops also recovered seven pistols, one Kalashnikov, two guns, one rifle, one shotgun and 125 bullets.

Another 24 suspects were rounded up at nakabandis for further investigations while actions were also taken against four unregistered tenants and two others for inadequate security arrangements in their premises.

The spokesman said that on the directives

of the provincial government, the DPO had started forming teams to crackdown on outlaws in various areas.

During the last 10 days, the Mardan Police have arrested 51 proclaimed offenders and dozens of others in various cases and also recovered arms and ammunition.

During the period, more than 10kg charas and other drugs were also recovered against several drug pushers arrested in various parts of the district.