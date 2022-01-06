Disputed land in Torkham: Protesting tribesmen claim stopping construction work

LANDIKOTAL: The Khugakhel tribesmen continued the protest sit-in on the third consecutive day on Wednesday and stopped the National Logistics Cell (NLC) from undertaking the construction work, which was underway in Torkham border.

An angry mob of Khugakhel tribesmen gathered at the Bacha Khan Chowk in Landikotal bazaar and chanted slogans. They later marched towards the Torkham border while holding black flags in their hands.

The protesters led by Mufti Muhammad Ejaz and Mirajuddin Shinwari, marched towards Torkham located at a distance of seven kilometers from Landikotal bazaar.

The police at various spots tried to stop them from entering the Torkham border locality but failed to do so. The police arrested 14 protesters at Michni checkpost to disperse the mob while the rest of protesters crossed it and entered Torkham.

The Khugakhel tribesmen claimed to have stopped the NCL from the construction work on their land in Torkham. However, no untoward incident happened on the third day.

Meanwhile, a few rounds of talks were also held between the Khugakhel elders and NLC assigned jirga members but it could not end the protest. Naujawanan-e-Qabail president Israr Shinwari told The News the protest sit-in would continue till the release of the tribesmen. He said they had constituted a 30-member committee who would hold talks with the NLC and concern officials today (Thursday) to resolve the issue.

He confirmed that construction work had been stopped by NLC until their demands were accepted. It may be mentioned here that Khugakhel tribesmen are protesting against the alleged occupation of their property in Torkham.