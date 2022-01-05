Heavy rains flood low-lying areas of Balochistan

GWADAR: Low-lying areas of Balochistan, including Gwadar, have become flooded as heavy rainfall continues to pour in different areas of the province, Geo News reported on Tuesday.
According to the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), Gwadar recorded 57.2mm rain, with a thunderstorm in the district badly affecting the communication system. The PMD said more rain is expected in the district.
Other than Gwadar, Pasni received the highest rainfall of 70mm, Ormara 27mm, Kech and Jiwani 24mm, Quetta 8mm, while Khuzdar, Dalbandin, and Panjgur received 3mm rainfall.
The Met Office had already predicted a westerly weather system of strong winds entering northern Balochistan, which triggered heavy downpours in different parts of the province.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), heavy rainfall since last two days have caused flooding in low lying areas of Gwadar and Turbat. "Stagnant water accumulated posing extreme problems for local population and tourists in these areas," read a statement by the military’s media wing.
Army troops immediately assisted civil administration in rescue and relief efforts including dewatering of various areas and shifting stranded people to safer places. Meanwhile, food and shelter was provided along the coastal highway, Pasni, Surbandar, Nigore and Jiwani areas.
