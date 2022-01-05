Twenty demonstrators appointed at MTI Gujju Khan

PESHAWAR: Twenty demonstrators appointed under MTI Act at Medical Teaching Institute Gujju Khan Medical College.

The demonstrators will be assigned the responsibility of teaching in their relevant departments of medical college, said a handout.

There will be no compromise on work, good and talented people have been appointed, said the GKMC dean at the orientation session held at the conference room of the GKMC for newly recruited demonstrators. Addressing the orientation session, GKMC MTI Dean Prof Dr Shams-Ur-Rehman said all recruitments were made on merit under the Pakistan Medical Commission Rules on merit. He said newly recruited demonstrators would be assigned to different departments to further strengthen and improve the college education process.

The dean hoped that these recruitments would substantially control the shortage of faculty staff in the college. He added that recruitment would be done if more demonstrators were required.

The newly demonstrators will be on probation for six months.

Addressing the presentation session, the human resource manager said there would be no holiday in probation and attendance would have to be ensured.

In the presentation session, the Assistant Professor and Head of Medical Education Department of the GKMC MTI, Dr Iqbal Wahid, gave a detailed brief to all the demonstrators about Gujju Khan Medical College and their responsibilities. It should be noted that over 500 candidates had appeared in a test for the post. More than 100 candidates were short-listed and 20 scored well in interviews.