2nd phase of LG polls: PMLN considering seat adjustment in Hazara division

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) would announce names of its aspirants for upcoming second phase of the local government elections in the district next week.

“The political parties have approached us for electoral alliances for the second phase of the local governments elections in the district but the final decision lies with the party’s leadership,” Sardar Zahoor, the former MPA and leader of PMLN, told reporters here on Tuesday.

He said that the PML-N was in a position to secure the win at all five slots of tehsil chairmen in the district but it was still considering seat adjustment with political parties which are part of the Pakistan Democratic Alliance.

“The PML-N would field its contenders on the general and seats reserved for the women, youth, peasant and minorities in all 194 villages and neighbourhood councils in the district,” Zahoor said.

He added that the people rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government policies in the first phase of the LG elections and the same would also happen in the second phase.

“Mansehra and the rest of the Hazara division is the stronghold of PML-N and we will install our tehsil governments in almost all seven districts,” Zahoor added.