ABL, PPAF sign MoU for GRASP

KARACHI: Allied Bank Limited (ABL) and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) signed an agreement for ‘Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) for underserved areas of Sindh and Balochistan, a statement said on Tuesday.
Both parties termed the initiative in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s guidelines and with its focus on financial inclusion of under-developed areas.
With the memorandum of understanding (MoU), ABL and PPAF extended their support in development of livestock and horticulture value chains in targeted districts of the two provinces rovinces under the GRASP.
