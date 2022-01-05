Two ‘robbers who killed cop’ in Ibrahim Hyderi arrested

The Malir police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two suspected street criminals for allegedly killing a police constable in the Ibrahim Hyderi locality last month.

The suspects, Sumair alias Charya and Faraz, were said to have admitted to their involvement in the murder.

Their arrests were made after an exchange of fire in Ibrahim Hyderi, District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur said, adding that the bullets fired by the suspects during the encounter penetrated the police mobile and the SHO’s bullet-proof jacket.

The two were accused of opening fire at the police patrolling party in Ibrahim Hyderi on December 12.

SSP Bahadur said the suspects were fleeing after conducting a robbery when they saw the police personnel busy in patrolling. They opened fire and escaped, leaving Police Constable Salahuddin seriously wounded.

The cop was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on December 14.

SSP Bahadur said the weapon used in the killing of the police constable had been found and sent to a laboratory for ballistics cross-matching.

He said the two were habitual criminals and had been arrested and imprisoned several times in robbery, street crime, possessing illegal weapons and motorcycle theft cases in the past.