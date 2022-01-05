ATC acquits Uzair Baloch in Rangers personnel’s killing case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted alleged Lyari gang war kingpin and defunct Peoples Amn Committee chief Uzair Baloch and his associate in the murder case of two Rangers personnel due to lack of evidence.

Baloch and Sher Mohammad Shero were prosecuted for killing the Rangers personnel after kidnapping them in Pak Colony in 2013.

According to the prosecution, Baloch and his associates kidnapped Rangers personnel Ejaz and Nasir, killed them and threw their bodies in the Meewashah graveyard.

Defence counsel Abid Zaman argued that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the defendants and requested the court to acquit them of charges.

After hearing the arguments of the state and defence counsel and examining the prosecution evidence, the court acquitted Uzair Baloch and his associate for want of evidence.

Harmain killing case

A judicial magistrate of Malir sent an alleged robber to prison in the Harmain killing case and directed the investigation officer to submit the charge sheet at the next hearing.

Pyar Ali was produced before the judicial magistrate for obtaining their judicial remand.

According the police, the accused was one of the robbers who opened fire during a robbery bid at a mart in Shah Latif Town, resulting in the death of four-year-girl Harmain, daughter of Mumtaz.