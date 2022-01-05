Man killed, brother wounded in attack

A young man was killed and his elder brother wounded in a gun attack that apparently occurred over a personal enmity in Shah Latif Town’s Quaidabad area on Tuesday, police said.

Responding to reports of a shooting, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and took the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where one of the brothers succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased person was identified as 23-year-old Shafiq, son of his Sharafat, while his brother as Akram, 25.

According to SHO Mumtaz Marwat, initially police received information that the men had been on their way home in Sher Pao Colony from a factory when they resisted a mugging bid and were fired upon.

However, Sharafat later said in his recorded statement that they were returning home from a factory on a passenger bus, but they got off the vehicle due to a traffic jam. He said they were heading home on foot when suspects came close to them and shot them before bolting away.

Police said the injured person believed that the incident occurred over a personal enmity and he would lodge a case and name the suspects in the FIR.