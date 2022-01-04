FIA initiates E-Investigation programme

Islamabad: In continuation of the modernisation of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, director general of FIA initiated another step towards digitalisation and modernisation by inaugurating E-Investigation Programme in FIA (Islamabad Zone), as a pilot project for the ease of complainants/witnesses/alleged persons.

The initiative included the recording of statements of applicants, witnesses and even alleged persons through latest video conferencing apps instead of calling them to the FIA offices through summons sent via post offices or couriers. The initiative also includes collection of initial data through emails and other useful apps instead of routine physical collection of information which required lot of efforts and time. In this regard, 80 laptops with portable internet devices have been given to Enquiry/Investigation Officers of FIA (Islamabad Zone), and necessary training was also imparted to them.

This initiative was formally inaugurated by Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi (PSP), director general of FIA as a pilot project in FIA (Islamabad Zone), on Monday. He also talked with some applicants online while the concerned enquiry officers were busy in recording their online statements. The applicants and witnesses expressed their thanks and appreciation on this facilitation provided by FIA and said that it will not only save their precious time, money but also enable to record their statement from the comfort of their homes.

Talking on this occasion DG FIA emphasised and advised the enquiry officers to make maximum use of modern techniques which are not only beneficial for applicants, witnesses, alleged persons but also for FIA officers in quick finalisation and disposal of their enquiries/cases. The E-Investigation will convert this Agency from traditional laborious file work to digital investigation techniques. The DG FIA has also expressed that E-Investigation will help during pandemic conditions and will prevent the spread of pandemic disease when people will be interviewed from their homes. He further added that it will help the senior citizens, senior government officials and overseas Pakistani’s to record their statements from their homes/work places. He also highlighted that the alleged persons will also be in comfortable position from home/work place to record their version online without fear and coercion.

The Director General FIA has commended that FIA Commercial Banking Circle (CBC), FIA (Islamabad Zone), has recorded the version of alleged person who is residing in Virginia, USA, by using E-Investigation techniques, relevant record was also collected from him through email.

Similarly, in Case FIR No. 3/2021 of Anti-Corruption Circle (ACC), FIA (Islamabad Zone), recorded statement of prosecution witness namely Col (r) Dawood Kamal age about 80 years, residing in Karachi through E-Investigation today. Due to his health conditions and being a senior citizen he was unable to travel from Karachi and the case was pending for many months due to his unavailability.

During inauguration ceremony of this pilot project, the DG himself talked to the witness during recording of his statement in an inquiry of Corporate Crime Circle (CCC), FIA (Islamabad Zone), who is a senior scientist in government agency from D.I Khan. The senior scientist was working on an important assignment hence he was not unable to come to FIA office Islamabad and resultantly the inquiry was getting delayed.

The Director General FIA also appreciated the efforts made by Director FIA (Islamabad Zone) Waqar Ahmad Chohan (PSP) in implementation of E-Investigation project in shortest possible time.