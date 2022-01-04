Rain likely during next 24 hours

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was witnessed in the City here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a strong westerly wave had entered western and upper parts of the country and likely to grip most areas and may persist till coming Friday.

They predicted that widespread rain wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills was expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while isolated heavy falls were also likely in Balochistan during the period.

Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 6.2°C and maximum was 21.6°C.