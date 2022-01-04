‘Balochistan uplift vital for national growth’

LAHORE: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar at Governor’s House here on Monday.

During the meeting, law making process, country's political situation and issues related to Balochistan were discussed. The governor appreciated the role of Senate in the process of law making for the interest of country. Expressing concern over the situation of brutality in Kashmir and Palestine, they urged United Nations and human rights institutions to take action. The governor said that the government believed in the strengthening of all institutions, including Parliament.

“We are strengthening the democracy in the country and moving forward and all the decisions are being made with the consent of allies. We will make Pakistan a peaceful, developed and strong country by working together,” he added.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that there is no doubt that the development of Balochistan is essential for the prosperity of Pakistan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister, the govt is working for the betterment of all provinces.