Second phase of LG polls: JUIF to make seat adjustment with all sans PTI

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has decided to make seat adjustments for the tehsil slots in seven districts of Hazara division with all political parties except for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI.)

“We will emerge victorious in the second phase of the local government elections in Hazara division and the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Seat adjustments cannot be ruled out with other political parties except the PTI,” JUIF provincial deputy head and former senator Hidayatullah Shah told reporters here on Monday.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and other parties had approached the JUIF for the seat adjustments in all tehsils of Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts.

“We have welcomed those who approached us for the seat adjustment but the final decision would be taken by the provincial Majlis-i-Amla [Executive Committee],” Hidayatullah said. He said though seat adjustments for the offices of the village and neighbourhood councils was also possible the decision to this effect rested with the tehsil and district Majlis-i-Amla.

“The district Majlis-i-Amla would hold talks for the seat adjustment with the office-bearers of the political parties in the seven districts and submit its report to the provincial Majlis-i-Amla,” Shah said.

He said his party would field candidates for almost all village and neighbourhood councils in seven of eight districts of Hazara division as the elections were already held in the Haripur district. “We would install tehsil governments in most of the tehsils in the Hazara division,” he hoped.