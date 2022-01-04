NCOC hints at stricter measures to fight new wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to take stricter measures to ensure mandatory vaccination due to the increasing number of Omicron variant in the wake of the fifth wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

The NCOC meeting, which was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, took stock of evolving pandemic situation, the national vaccination campaign and the spread of the deadly virus.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan also participated in the meeting. The forum said the fifth wave of Omicron variant of coronavirus was spreading rapidlyin the country. During the last three days, Karachi’s positivity rate has jumped from two to six percent, the forum added.

The forum urged the masses to use face masks to avoid contracting the new variant and ensure social distancing at the outdoors to minimise spread of the pandemic. The forum reviewed the district-wise vaccination targets and directed the provinces to achieve their set vaccination targets at the earliest to curtail spread of the disease.