Virtual Court inaugurated in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: District and Sessions Judge Shehnaz Hameed Khattak on Monday said that the latest digital system in the district judiciary and launching of the Virtual Court would play a vital role in dispensing speedy and inexpensive justice to the people.

Inaugurating the Virtual Court on the premises of district judiciary here, she said that with the launching of a digital system and Virtual Court the burden on courts would also decrease while litigants would be able to access the inexpensive and speedy justice.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zahid Karim Khalil, Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Hanif, Senior Civil Judge Khalid Mansoor, Senior Civil Judge Mohibur Rahman, District Bar Association President Riaz Burki, General Secretary Shah Fahad advocate and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zahid Karim Khalil briefed the participants about the Virtual Court and its functioning in disposing of cases in the higher courts.District and Sessions Judge Shehnaz Hameed Khattak said that the district judiciary had been digitalised on the special directives of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan.

She said now the Virtual Court had been inaugurated to facilitate the litigants and lawyers to plead their cases in the Peshawar High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan from here.The judge said that virtual system was being introduced in other courts in Nowshera so that litigants, lawyers, judges and allied staff of the judiciary could be facilitated to end the backlog of cases in the judiciary.