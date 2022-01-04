 
close
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Lloyd Austin contracted Covid-19

By AFP
January 04, 2022
Lloyd Austin contracted Covid-19

Washington: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin reported on Monday that he has contracted Covid-19, as the highly infectious Omicron variant sweeps across the United States. Austin’s symptoms were "mild" and he will quarantine at home for the next five days, the Pentagon chief said in a statement.

Comments