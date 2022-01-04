President calls for increasing trade crossing in Balochistan

Islamabad: President Arif Alvi on Monday called for increasing the trade crossing points with the neighbouring countries in Balochistan to help generate economic activities as well as enhance quantum of exports.

The President asked the concerned organisations to take steps for facilitating the importers and exporters of the border areas of Balochistan to enhance the country’s exports. He made these remarks while at meeting on borders and trade management in Balochistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The meeting was attended by the chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Minister of Finance and Revenue Affairs, Shaukat Tarin, governor Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha, chief minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bezenjo, secretary interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokar, chief secretary Balochistan, Mather Niaz Rana and other senior officials.

The meeting was briefed about the problems being faced by the people and traders of Balochistan. It was informed that the province had no petrol pumps in the remote areas and the traders along the border also lacked necessary facilities such as communication, banks and roads infrastructures.

The President asked the relevant departments to take practical steps for improving ease of doing business and help facilitate the transportation of goods from Balochistan to other provinces.

He told the meeting that he had already asked the ministry of Petroleum, particularly PSO, to make arrangements for meeting the fuel requirements of remote areas of Balochistan on priority basis, apart from establishing additional petrol pumps on Makran Coastal Highway to facilitate the people travelling between Gwadar and Karachi. The meeting emphasised the need for easing and expediting the process of granting NOCs to foreign investors as well as facilitating the businessmen of Central Asian States to import and export their goods through Gwadar Port. The meeting agreed to hold the next meeting at Gwadar to be attended by all relevant stakeholders to help address the issues being faced by the traders and people of Balochistan.